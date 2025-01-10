Pikes Peak United Way accepting grant applications for nonprofit funding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak United Way says its opening applications for nonprofits in need of grant money.

“Pikes Peak United Way has a long legacy of supporting other organizations that align with our mission of Family Stability and Youth Success,” said Elizabeth Quevedo, senior vice president of community impact, in a press release. “During our last funding cycle, we supported 29 agencies in El Paso and Teller Counties and we look forward to backing the work that is changing lives in our community.”

The organization says nonprofits can apply for a grant by sending a letter of intent and a copy of their financial information to Pikes Peak United Way. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Pikes Peak United Way says the letter of intent should include the program that the funding would go towards, as well as the address, phone number, website, background of the organization, amount requested, and key performance indicators in one of the two areas funded by United Way.

For more information, email Elizabeth Quevedo at elizabeth@ppunitedway.org.