Millions in federal funding coming to Ark Valley Conduit, with aim of providing safe drinking water to southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – $250 million in new federal funding is coming to the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC) project.

Once completed, the 130-mile pipeline project will replace current groundwater sources contaminated with radionuclides, providing southern Colorado communities with safe drinking water that meets water quality standards.

According to the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, the conduit will serve 39 communities and 50,000 people east of Pueblo by delivering filtered water ready for treatment from Pueblo Reservoir.

"The AVC will supplement existing water supplies, which face state compliance issues because of naturally occurring salinity or radionuclide contamination. Most of the participants rely on groundwater and need a new reliable supply of fresh water," SCWCD's site reads.

The AVC was first authorized by Congress back in 1962 as part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, but construction didn't begin until 2023 due to a lack of funding.

In 2009, Congress amended the original legislation to feature a cost-sharing plan, with 65% federal and 35% local funding. The locally funded portion will be repaid by the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District to the federal government over a period of 50 years.

The AVC project has previously received almost $340 million in federal funding, which funded three major contracts and the installation of the first 10-mile section of pipeline.