Biden extends temporary deportation protections for nearly 1 million immigrants ahead of anticipated Trump crackdown

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Friday extended temporary deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants residing in the United States as communities brace for the incoming Trump administration.

The relief – known as Temporary Protected Status – applies to people who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to homelands devastated by armed conflict or natural disasters, therefore the protections are limited to people already in the United States. Republican and Democratic administrations have designated the protections.

Friday’s announcement applies to people from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine and Venezuela – shielding them from deportation for another 18 months, starting from the expiration of the current protection, and allowing to remain in the US with work permits.

In his first term, Trump tried to end TPS for El Salvador, among other countries, but faced legal challenges.

Immigrant advocates and Democratic lawmakers have been urging the Biden White House to do more to protect immigrants in the United States who fear losing their protections and ability to work in the country when Trump takes office.

Temporary protections for El Salvador, Ukraine, Venezuela and Sudan were set to expire in the spring and expected to be renewed before Trump’s inauguration. The DHS secretary must decide at least 60 days prior whether to extend or terminate the designation based on country conditions.

The decision grants relief to roughly 232,000 Salvadorans; 1,900 Sudanese; 104,000 Ukrainians; and 600,000 Venezuelans, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Friday’s announcement doesn’t expand the pool of people eligible for TPS.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.