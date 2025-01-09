Wind and snow makes for poor driving conditions in Monument and further north

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Wind and snow have hit our region, with some areas fairing better than others.

While conditions along most major thoroughfares in Colorado Springs were not too bad Thursday, road and weather conditions deteriorated with travel north.

Wind gusts poured across roadways in Monument, making visibility conditions worse for drivers.

CDOT traffic sensors indicate drivers should expect a slower-than-usual drive for their commute back home, especially if they live north of Colorado Springs.

Conditions in Monument on Thursday afternoon

CDOT also reported strong winds south of Colorado Springs towards Pueblo on Thursday afternoon. Gust winds of up to 59 mph were expected in the area until the rest of the day, according to CDOT.

A large portion of I-70 was also closed, preventing drives from the Denver metro area towards the Colorado-Kansas border.