Skip to Content
News

WEATHER ALERT: Large portion of I-70 closed due to safety concerns

CDOT
By
Published 11:46 AM

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maps are showing a massive stretch of I-70 has closed Thursday amid snowy conditions.

The closure begins in Aurora by the exit for E-470, and runs all the way to roughly Exit 438, which is just a little shy of the Kansas border.

CO-86, which also runs out east, also has a large portion closed. According to CDOT, CO-86 is closed in Kiowa and the closure runs until MP 59 where it converges with I-70 (which is also closed).

CDOT says the closures are due to safety concerns.

You can view the closure map and see the latest from CDOT here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content