WEATHER ALERT: Large portion of I-70 closed due to safety concerns

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) maps are showing a massive stretch of I-70 has closed Thursday amid snowy conditions.

The closure begins in Aurora by the exit for E-470, and runs all the way to roughly Exit 438, which is just a little shy of the Kansas border.

CO-86, which also runs out east, also has a large portion closed. According to CDOT, CO-86 is closed in Kiowa and the closure runs until MP 59 where it converges with I-70 (which is also closed).

CDOT says the closures are due to safety concerns.

You can view the closure map and see the latest from CDOT here.