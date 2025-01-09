WATCH LIVE: ABC News is on the ground as Plains, Ga. says final goodbye to President Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (KRDO) - Plains, Georgia residents have lined up to say their final goodbyes to President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter was honored today at Washington National Cathedral where U.S. leaders and family members gave eulogies for the late president.

From there, his body was placed on a private plane, returning him to his hometown of Plains. There, more services will continue to honor his life and legacy.

ABC News is airing a Special Report on the events in Plains. You can watch live below: