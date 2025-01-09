Skip to Content
News

WATCH LIVE: ABC News is on the ground as Plains, Ga. says final goodbye to President Carter

Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/09/2025
C-SPAN via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/09/2025
By
Updated
today at 3:28 PM
Published 3:01 PM

PLAINS, Ga. (KRDO) - Plains, Georgia residents have lined up to say their final goodbyes to President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter was honored today at Washington National Cathedral where U.S. leaders and family members gave eulogies for the late president.

From there, his body was placed on a private plane, returning him to his hometown of Plains. There, more services will continue to honor his life and legacy.

ABC News is airing a Special Report on the events in Plains. You can watch live below:

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content