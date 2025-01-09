Uber offering one month of free rides to teens who failed drivers test

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Taking a driver's test can be stressful, let alone the fear of failing. But Uber says they're trying to lessen the blow of a failed test.

A spokesperson for the company says Uber is kicking off a new initiative to provide free rides to teens who don't pass their driver's test.

The company hopes it will give teens some flexibility while they wait to retake the test.

"After all, why let a few bumps in the road slow you down?" read a release from the company.

To take advantage of the promotion, parents and/or teens can go to the Uber app or uber.com/teenrides. They will need to give certain info like what portion of the test the teen failed and the reason. The teenager must have an Uber Teen account to use the promotion.