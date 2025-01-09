Gov. Polis announces $700,000 in grant funding to support restoration of Fountain Creek Watershed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Jan. 8, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced $700,000 in grant funding is coming to the Fountain Creek Watershed to support restoration and conservation efforts.

The Fountain Creek Watershed is the most populated and fastest-growing watershed in the state, according to the governor's office. It currently provides around 15% of Colorado Springs’ drinking water supply and is an agricultural water source for farmlands in southeastern Colorado.

Funded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the grants will support watershed restoration efforts to improve water quality, reduce erosion and flooding, and protect vital infrastructure and wildlife.

"This support for the Colorado Springs area will help one of Colorado’s most populated watersheds continue to provide clean, clear water for hardworking people in El Paso County and communities further downstream," Polis said. "We work closely with local partners to win important federal funding and better support Colorado communities, farms, and our water future."

According to the governor's office, $300,000 will be used to create a water strategy for the Monument Creek corridor to improve water quality and support wildlife. It will also help restore areas damaged by erosion and recent wildfires.

The other $400,000 will be used to restore and protect a 1.5-mile stretch of the Fountain Creek Basin in order to create a healthier stream system and improve recreational access.

“We’re thrilled that our region has received not one, but two WaterSmart grants to assess, restore and protect the aquatic ecosystems along Fountain and Monument creeks,” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said. “These projects are important to our COS Creek Plan ... and they further our ongoing efforts to maintain and improve our natural and manmade infrastructure to keep up with the growth and enhance the vibrancy of our city.”