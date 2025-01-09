Fuel tank lands in Florida neighborhood after falling from aircraft

By Dacia Johnson

NICEVILLE, Florida (WESH) — A 300-gallon fuel tank fell from an aircraft on Tuesday and landed in a Florida neighborhood, the Eglin Air Force Base announced on X.

It happened around 11 a.m., the base said.

The fuel tank landed in a neighborhood in Niceville in the Florida panhandle, near Eglin Air Force Base.

It dropped from a 96th Test Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, the base said.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

An incident investigation is ongoing, the base said.

“Eglin authorities are cleaning up the area and taking measures needed to ensure the fuel tank is safely removed,” the base said in a news release. “As part of the investigation, Eglin authorities will fly a small drone over the area today, Jan. 8, to thoroughly survey the impact zone.

