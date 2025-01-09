CBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) says they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 54-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

According to the CBI, Chaffee County deputies were sent out for a domestic violence call on Wednesday in a rural area west of Salida.

Deputies say the male suspect refused deputy commands to leave his home and barricaded himself inside.

Deputies allege the man fired at law enforcement from an upstairs window, and in return three Chaffee County deputies as well as an officer from Salida fired shots at the suspect.

After surrendering, the CBI says the suspect was taken to the hospital. The CBI says he faces multiple charges, including domestic violence and the attempted murder of law enforcement officers.