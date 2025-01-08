Pikes Peak Workforce Center offering $220,000 in training funds to El Paso, Teller County businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPWC) said it has $220,000 available in program funds to help businesses in El Paso and Teller Counties train their current employees and build a skilled workforce, with the aim of preventing layoffs.

PPWC said preference will be given to in-demand industries such as health care, information technology, manufacturing, hospitality and tourism – and to companies whose training leads to an expansion of duties for employees.

The program is funded through the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA).

“This program presents wonderful opportunities for companies in both El Paso and Teller counties,” said Pikes Peak Workforce Center’s Communications & PR Manager Becca Tonn. “We hope a diverse array of businesses and nonprofits will apply for this funding, which is aimed at enhancing their economic sustainability through employee training and skill development.”

Employers have the flexibility to select training programs tailored to their employee's needs. Examples of qualifying trainings, sorted by industry, include:

Technical & Industrial Skills

AC/DC electricity

Advanced hydraulic

Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)

Electrical schematics

Motors and controls

Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming

Total productive maintenance (TPM)

Healthcare

CNA training course

Information Technology & Cybersecurity

DF01: Mongo DB Developer

MCA Microsoft 365 Security w/MCE Enterprise Administration

Leadership & Management

Executive Leadership Training

Lean manufacturing

Six Sigma

Value stream mapping

Innovation and Quality Assurance

Customized ISO

Rapid cycle product innovation

Employers interested in applying for funds are required to first attend a virtual “How to Apply” session. Three virtual timeslots are available:

Tuesday, January 14, 2025, from 2-3 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, January 16, 2025, from 10-11 a.m.

The deadline for applying is Feb. 5, and the funding will be announced Feb. 14.

For more information, visit ppwfc.org/funds-for-worker-training.