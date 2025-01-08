Pikes Peak Workforce Center offering $220,000 in training funds to El Paso, Teller County businesses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPWC) said it has $220,000 available in program funds to help businesses in El Paso and Teller Counties train their current employees and build a skilled workforce, with the aim of preventing layoffs.
PPWC said preference will be given to in-demand industries such as health care, information technology, manufacturing, hospitality and tourism – and to companies whose training leads to an expansion of duties for employees.
The program is funded through the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA).
“This program presents wonderful opportunities for companies in both El Paso and Teller counties,” said Pikes Peak Workforce Center’s Communications & PR Manager Becca Tonn. “We hope a diverse array of businesses and nonprofits will apply for this funding, which is aimed at enhancing their economic sustainability through employee training and skill development.”
Employers have the flexibility to select training programs tailored to their employee's needs. Examples of qualifying trainings, sorted by industry, include:
Technical & Industrial Skills
- AC/DC electricity
- Advanced hydraulic
- Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)
- Electrical schematics
- Motors and controls
- Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) programming
- Total productive maintenance (TPM)
Healthcare
- CNA training course
Information Technology & Cybersecurity
- DF01: Mongo DB Developer
- MCA Microsoft 365 Security w/MCE Enterprise Administration
Leadership & Management
- Executive Leadership Training
- Lean manufacturing
- Six Sigma
- Value stream mapping
Innovation and Quality Assurance
- Customized ISO
- Rapid cycle product innovation
Employers interested in applying for funds are required to first attend a virtual “How to Apply” session. Three virtual timeslots are available:
- Tuesday, January 14, 2025, from 2-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 10-11 a.m.
- Thursday, January 16, 2025, from 10-11 a.m.
The deadline for applying is Feb. 5, and the funding will be announced Feb. 14.
For more information, visit ppwfc.org/funds-for-worker-training.