Crime Stoppers partnering with downtown businesses in hopes of reducing crime in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is partnering with businesses in downtown Colorado Springs, providing them with Crime Stopper window signs with the aim of reducing crime in the area.

The partnership said the "STOP" shield logo with the crime stopper phone number will begin to appear on windows and storefronts throughout the downtown area.

“We are happy to share our STOP logo with downtown businesses. It acts as a deterrent to criminal acts like shoplifting, burglary, and assault,” said Don Addy, Chairman of the local Crime Stoppers non-profit. “Our program provides a phone number and website where citizens who witness or know of a crime can call and provide information and be totally anonymous and if an arrest occurs, we will pay a cash reward."

The Downtown Partnership says they have a security system in place for all downtown businesses, but the partnership will provide a new level of security.

“We work every day to make Downtown a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all,” said Chelsea Gondeck, the executive director of the Business Improvement District (BID). “We see this partnership as an opportunity to continue to enhance our safety efforts for all Downtown patrons and further support our

storefront businesses.”