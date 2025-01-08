Colorado Springs families anxiously await news with loved ones impacted by California fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Tens of thousands have evacuated as uncontrolled fires burn across the Los Angeles area, according to ABC News. The state has seen dry and windy weather, contributing to the onslaught of flames that have left at least 1.5 million people without power in California.

But the fires in California are also affecting those who live in Southern Colorado. KRDO13 spoke with several people who have loved ones in Southern California who are either first responders battling the flames or were evacuated.

"They did not sleep last night. They were fighting the fires through the night," said Jennifer, who's brother is a firefighter in California. Jennifer did not want to disclose her last name on TV. "Were able to save multiple structures, but lost quite a few structures in the meantime."

Jennifer's brother-in-law Scott is currently battling the Eaton fire-- which as of publication is at 10,600 acres. The fire broke out Tuesday night and the winds made it difficult for firefighters to control the fire.

"Apparently it is so significantly bad that a lot of the firefighters are having issues with water," said Jennifer.

Jennifer said her brother-in-law has been a firefighter for six years and he isn't letting anything get in the way of his work.

"He is fighting a nasty cold and it's turned into bronchitis, but he's still out there working really hard with no break at this time," said Jennifer.

Neil Meech is a firefighter in Colorado and has family in Southern California. His aunt, uncle, and cousin live in Altadena, their house is located in the red zone and he says they had to evacuate this morning.

"As soon as they made the jump to leave the environment, my cousin was able to text me and send me messages, and let them know that they left their house. And that way I could have some peace of mind as to where they're at," said Meech.

Meech says his family prepared ahead and was prepared to leave in no time.

"They've already had go bags packed with medications, food for pets, and all the essential documents," said Meech. "It was definitely a large sigh of relief. I there's no better feeling to know that your family is in a safe area."

Angeles National Forest posted on their social media accounts that there are currently five fires in Southern California. All are at zero percent contained.