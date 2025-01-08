Alito spoke with Trump before president-elect asked Supreme Court to delay his sentencing

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he spoke with President-elect Donald Trump by phone this week in support of a former law clerk who is seeking a job in the incoming administration – but the justice said he did not discuss Trump’s pending effort to delay his sentencing.

“William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position,” Alito said in a statement issued Wednesday. “I agreed to discuss this matter with President-elect Trump, and he called me yesterday afternoon.”

The call, first reported by ABC News, came one day before Trump filed an emergency appeal seeking to delay his Friday sentencing in his New York hush money case.

It’s not unusual for justices to make job recommendations on behalf of former clerks. But it is remarkable for justices to speak with an incoming president, especially in advance of a major court filing regarding the first-ever criminal sentencing of a former president.

Alito, a member of the court’s conservative wing, has faced repeated calls for recusal from ethics experts and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Most recently, that criticism was focused around two controversial flags that were raised over his properties in Virginia and New Jersey.

In his statement, Alito said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday – and said he did not discuss the case with Trump. The president-elect filed his appeal Wednesday morning.

“We did not discuss the emergency application he filed today, and indeed, I was not even aware at the time of our conversation that such an application would be filed,” Alito said. “We also did not discuss any other matter that is pending or might in the future come before the Supreme Court or any past Supreme Court decisions involving the President-elect.”

The Trump transition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

