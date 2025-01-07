While others see snow, this girl sees opportunity

By Ja Nai Wright

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Maryland (WMAR) — One two-minute video Jessica Irving posted to Facebook is all it took to get her daughter Jalisa Tate some business on Monday.

But this isn’t the first time she has taken on the task.

It all started last year with a brief encounter with her neighbor.

“‘If I give you $10, could you shovel?’ And I said okay, and I got my shovels, and I shoveled the snow, and then he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about shoveling the neighborhood?’ And I was like, I never thought about that,” said Jalisa.

Shortly after, Tate started knocking on other doors and asking if she could shovel other driveways for a fee.

Her mom said she was shocked by her daughter wanting to make her own money shoveling snow and also neighbors saying yes to her.

“I’m proud of it. Like, it just makes me tingly and happy inside and warm knowing that they are still supporting her,” Irving said.

Irving said last year, Jalisa was able to make over $300, and this inspired a new goal for this year, but this time she has plans for the money.

Jalisa was given an iPad for her 10th birthday last year by Irving, and now she wants an Apple Pen to go with it.

“I plan on getting a drawing app to be able to draw and play games,” said Jalisa.

She says instead of making her mom buy it, she would rather work for it herself. But it’s not just about the money.

“It makes me feel warm, and it makes me feel sweet because, I mean, I’m helping somebody out. It’s more them helping me than me helping them because they are supporting kids that are wanting to help the world,” Jalisa said.

And her mom says she is also grateful for everyone who has reached out.

“I just want to say thank you to all of them. The ones that have supported her for her coming out, shoveling the snow, or just cashapping,” Irving said.

Jalisa says she hopes to make $400 this week, enough to buy a few Apple Pens.

