What lawmakers representing El Paso County plan to prioritize in 2025

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The 75th General Assembly will be back in session on January 8, 2025. With the new legislative session, KRDO13 wanted to get a first look at what plans are in the works for our state, and what laws could impact southern Colorado. Some priorities include protecting funds for education across the state, making it easier to get into housing, and making everyday life more affordable.

"Our legislation, for the most part, is really focused on how do we increase affordability in Colorado," said House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese.

She says she's working on a bill to repeal the charge for bags at your local grocery stores.

"People feel like they're being, nickel and dimed and that the fee increases are just so expensive," shared Pugliese.

State Senator Tony Exum is working on a bill that would help Colorado Springs Utilities keep some deposits and give them to low-income residents and seniors in El Paso County.

"This is for Colorado Springs Utilities, which is giving, CSU the power to keep, unclaimed deposits for use in helping low-income residents to pay for the utilities," shared Sen. Tony Exum, "Especially during the wintertime. Make sure that low-income folks, especially our seniors, have heat."



But with new plans for the new year, also comes the daunting task of balancing the budget, which means likely cuts to state-funded programs.

"I don't know anything, specific right now. All I do know is you're absolutely right. It's going to be a tough budget year. And we're just going to have to, spread the unforeseen consequences," said Exum.

Pugliese says when it comes to conversations regarding where to make cuts in the budget she's made her thoughts heard.

"One of the places that I've been very vocal that we need to start is, any program that was funded, funded with one-time funding, through covid relief funds," said Pugliese.

It leaves lawmakers to decide what programs should stay and what should go.

"The critical programs, you know, we'll certainly try to, try to protect those services that are servicing low-income seniors, children, and education. There are certain things I know they're (the Joint Budget Committee) doing their best to protect those and minimize those cuts, but, it's, it's a pretty, pretty large, pretty large shortfall," explained Exum.

KRDO13 will continue to track what these budget cuts would mean for southern Colorado and what local programs could be impacted.