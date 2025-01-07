‘Vanpool’ program coming to Pueblo Transit, encouraging commuters to share rides

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo Transit is rolling out a new transportation option – "Vanpooling."

The city says the option aims to provide a new convenient and affordable transportation alternative for commuters, all while encouraging sustainability.

Here's how it works: Companies can sign up for the vanpool program for their employees, allowing them the ability to rideshare and save on travel costs.

Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from a selection of Commute with Enterprise makes and models. Each vanpool rider then pays a portion of the total cost, which covers all expenses such as gas, insurance, maintenance and repairs.

Commute with Enterprise will also provide 24-hour roadside assistance to vanpool users.

Grant funding from the program comes from Colorado Department of Transportation Multi-Modal Option Program Funds, who provided Pueblo Transit with funds to operate the vanpool program through Dec. 31, 2026.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Pueblo Transit to expand our footprint offering vanpool commuting options for the business community” Director of Pueblo Transit Ben Valdez said. “In 2024 and looking ahead this year, we have continually looked for ways to better serve our community and we know this vanpool and commuter option will greatly enhance the airport industrial park, the business community and how the workforce utilizes Pueblo Transit for their needs.”

Commuters in the Pueblo area interested in joining the vanpool program can visit www.commutewithenterprise.com or call Pueblo Transit at 719-553-2725 for more information.