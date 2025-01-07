Pueblo Transit announced delayed start due to anticipated road conditions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Transit Department has announced a delayed start to operations on Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to anticipated overnight weather and resulting road conditions.

All routes will begin Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. for regularly scheduled transit routes and pick-up times throughout the day, Pueblo Transit said.

“We have been in communication with our area weather and emergency preparedness partners who are monitoring the forecast over the next few days, for the safety of everyone it is best to have a delayed start at 8:30 a.m.,” said Director of Transit Ben Valdez. “Our Streets crews with the City are working hard with treating roadways and plowing, but we know with cold temperatures overnight it will affect us in the morning.”

To stay up to date about all routes, schedules, and information, visit Pueblo Transit Bus Schedules