Man assaults mayor assessing storm damage

By Kat Byars

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Illnois (WPSD) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Carterville man for battering the Mayor of Energy, Illinois, 74-year-old Bengi McGee, while surveying winter storm damage.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 12:49 p.m. from a passing driver of a battered male.

The sheriff’s office discovered that the Mayor of Energy, Illinois, was surveying the community for winter storm damage when a passing motorist physically battered him once they arrived on the scene.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sent McGee to Herrin Hospital for treatment of injuries, including lacerations to his face and head.

The sheriff’s office attempted to interview the suspect, John W. Alexander of Carterville, but he refused to cooperate. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office cited Alexander with the following:

Aggravated Battery, a class 2 felony. Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Threatening a Public Official; a class 3 felony.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office took Alexander into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

