Firefighter’s home catches fire after lithium battery ignites

Fort WAYNE, Indiana (WFFT) — Lithium batteries are on the list of things to watch out for as they can cause a housefire.

This was the case for an Avilla Firefighter.

The Kintz family left home for a cheerleading competition last year, leaving behind a brand-new electric bike plugged in to charge while they were gone.

The family had owned bikes before and had never had a problem until then… when the battery caught fire in his home.

Fire Chief Casey Kintz says when it’s your own home on fire… it’s a lot different.

“You know, you train doing this job, you train for those emergencies and you train to stay calm and when you’re going places and you kind of have that time to breathe and allow yourself to get in the mode you need to be when you get there, but when it’s your own emergency, it’s just everything that is normal goes out the window.” said Kintz.

Kintz rescued their four dogs from the second story of the house which led to him being flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he was in the burn unit for four days.

The fire was contained in the kitchen, and the family is now in a rental home.

He says to make sure to read the manufacturer’s manual for battery and charging recommendations.

Some common devices that use lithium batteries include cell phones, tablets, electric bikes, electric scooters and cordless tools.

Kintz encourages people to become a member of their local department.

