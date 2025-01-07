Dr. George Kakkanatt Announces Campaign for Sugar Land City Council

By Burt Levine

January 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the new year unfolds with optimism and fresh opportunities, Dr. George Kakkanatt—a longstanding civic volunteer, counselor, social worker, and accomplished local business leader—has officially announced his candidacy for Sugar Land City Council At-Large Position 1. This seat is set to be vacated by William Ferguson, who has declared his run for Mayor. Early voting begins on Monday, April 21, ahead of the General Election on Saturday, May 3. “Sugar Land is at a crossroads, and it demands leadership that combines experience, dedication, and a forward-looking vision,” said Kakkanatt, a U.S. Air Force Captain and veteran of the First Gulf War. “The values I have cultivated through service—as a veteran, a Precinct Chair, a Municipal Utility District (MUD) Director, and a volunteer—equip me to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Sugar Land’s future is a commitment my wife Sally and I hold deeply, not only for ourselves but for our three sons who grew up here, graduated from Fort Bend ISD schools and the University of Houston, and are now building their own lives and careers.”

A Vision for All Families and Generations Kakkanatt, a dedicated father and husband, underscores his campaign with a pledge to maintain fiscal responsibility while ensuring robust funding for critical city services such as police, fire, and paramedics. He paints a vision of a Sugar Land that remains “sweet and successful,” catering to both young students forging their futures and senior citizens who have laid the foundation for the community. “We want every corner of Sugar Land to thrive,” he added. “Whether you’re a high school senior imagining your future or a senior citizen enjoying your golden years, you should feel proud to call Sugar Land home.”

Prioritizing Financial Prudence and Community Input As a homeowner, business owner, and taxpayer, Kakkanatt emphasizes the importance of fiscal restraint and community engagement. He is committed to keeping taxes, fines, and fees to a minimum, while ensuring that the city budget is laser-focused on efficiency and effectiveness. He also pledges to involve every Municipal Utility District, Levee Improvement District, neighborhood, and subdivision in decision-making processes. “Our community’s success hinges on listening to its people,” Kakkanatt explained. “By keeping open lines of communication and involving citizens, we can maintain Sugar Land’s status as the envy of Fort Bend County, the region, and the country.”

Deep Roots in Civic and Community Engagement Kakkanatt’s track record of community involvement speaks volumes. From serving as President of the Glen Laurel Homeowners Association to leading initiatives through Sugar Land Rotary, the Lions Club, and the Knights of Columbus, his contributions have left a meaningful impact on the city. Through these organizations, Kakkanatt has spearheaded neighborhood cleanups, back-to-school backpack drives, and holiday programs like Toys for Tots. Additionally, as an active member of the Sugar Land American Legion Post 942, Kakkanatt remains committed to honoring the city’s history and legacy, especially the preservation of iconic landmarks like the old Imperial Sugar Refinery. “The refinery is more than just a building—it’s a testament to who we are as a community,” he remarked. “Preserving our history while building a vibrant future is at the heart of my mission.”

A Leadership Rooted in Faith and Service Whether starting his day with prayer at St. Theresa’s Church or engaging with homeowners’ associations in the evening, Kakkanatt demonstrates his unwavering commitment to Sugar Land. His approach is anchored in servant leadership, ensuring that his campaign reflects the values of faith, family, and community. “I’ve always believed in giving back,” he said. “Sugar Land is more than a place to live—it’s a community that has given my family so much. I’m running for City Council because I want to ensure it continues to be a beacon of opportunity, safety, and pride for generations to come.” As Kakkanatt steps into this campaign with vigor and vision, Sugar Land residents can anticipate a race that prioritizes unity, fiscal responsibility, and a shared commitment to the city’s bright future. For more updates on local elections, community initiatives, and inspirational leaders, stay tuned to Houston Style Magazine.

