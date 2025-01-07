Colorado Springs police on ‘accident alert’ status as winter weather causes icy road conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on accident alert status as of 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 until further notice, due to adverse weather and road conditions.

Under the status, if there are no serious injuries or fatalities, drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved and no public property was damaged, drivers that agree to cold report can simply exchange information and report the crash within 72 hours.

You can report a traffic accident online here. Physical cold traffic accident report forms are also available at any police department substations.

CSPD is also reminding all drivers to take appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a crash during this morning's adverse weather and road conditions. Before heading out, ensure to give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination and plan your route based on streets which are the least hazardous during winter conditions, CSPD said.

Due to the increased distance needed to stop on icy and slick roads, CSPD highly recommends slower driving speeds and increased following distance between cars.

"As always, please make sure you are clearing all windows of snow and ice prior to driving – visibility is significantly reduced during storm conditions. If your car does not have adequate snow tires, please consider delaying your travel until better conditions exist," CSPD said.

For complete information regarding accident alert status and online accident reporting, click here.

