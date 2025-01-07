Biden approves $50 million to support water infrastructure in Fremont County

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - President Joe Biden has signed a sweeping bill relating to U.S. ports and harbors, flood and storm protection, and water infrastructure.

The law builds off of former Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) legislation, which has passed on a bipartisan basis every other year, according to officials.

“Getting this legislation signed into law means that Congress has maintained the schedule of regularly passing WRDA improvements and reforms every two years,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Chairman Graves in a release. “WRDA 2024 makes much needed reforms at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to streamline processes, reduce cumbersome red tape, and get projects done faster. The bill also provides critical water resource infrastructure improvements for communities across America – from ports to levees to navigation channels, and more.”

The law provides $50 million for water and water supply infrastructure in Fremont County.

U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen (CO-07) says the funding will go towards reconnecting John Griffin Regional Park in Cañon City to the Arkansas River ecosystem.

According to a press release from Pettersen's office, John Griffin Regional Park once had a floodplain, but has since dried out. Some channels still exist, but they're currently disconnected to the Arkansas River. This disconnection, as it stands now, could lead to floods and natural disasters, according to Pettersen's office.

The legislation also includes $20 million for El Paso County water infrastructure.

The law also authorized a feasibility study for an ecosystem restoration and flood risk management project across Fountain Creek, Monument Creek, Templeton Gap Levee, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.