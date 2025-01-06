Warming shelters to stay open all week as cold temperatures descend on Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Local nonprofit Hope COS typically opens their warming shelters for a day or two during intense winter weather conditions, hoping to accommodate those needing shelter.

But this week, the group said it's seeing one of the longest stretches of time they've needed to stay open to help the community.

With temperatures dropping quickly into freezing across Colorado Springs, the team is gearing up to keep its doors open continuously through at least Friday to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

The nonprofit has provided temporary popup shelters whenever temperatures drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit since winter of 2022.

It’s been a year since the last extended cold wave hit Colorado Springs, with Hope COS staying open from Jan. 6 through Jan. 15 last year, as freezing temperatures plagued the Pikes Peak region.

With another cold spell in the cards for the region, the team is aiming to fill its stock rooms with needed supplies for the coming days, and say they "urgently need support to keep things running."

Hope COS is asking the community for paper products, cold weather gear and all types of food donations, especially meat and breakfast items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Sanctuary Church at 1930 W. Colorado Ave. Financial contributions can be made on the Hope COS site. You can also sign up to volunteer to help the shelter run here.