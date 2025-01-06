Pueblo Public Health offering free radon testing kits

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – It's National Radon Action Month, and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is providing Coloradoans with free radon home testing kits.

Radon is a colorless, odorless radioactive gas that can be found in Colorado soil, but it can make its way into homes and buildings. According to PDPHE, about half of the homes in Colorado have radon levels higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels.

Long-term exposure to radon can greatly increase the risk of lung cancer, and radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking, PDPHE said.

Since radon can cause cancer, PDPHE is encouraging all Coloradoans to test for radon and install mitigation systems when radon levels are above the recommended levels.

Thanks to a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, PDPHE was able to purchase 400 radon test kits for Pueblo residents. To pick up a free testing kit, you can visit the county's health department at 101 West 9th St. while supplies last.

According to PDPHE, the primary method to reduce radon levels is a vent pipe system and fan, which pulls radon from beneath the house and vents it to the outside. Installing it doesn't require making major changes to your home.

More information about radon is available at pueblohealth.org/radon.