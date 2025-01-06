Fourth death reported in Aliamanu fireworks explosion incident

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) confirmed that another fatality has occurred following the Aliamanu fireworks explosion incident.

On Monday, January 6, 2025, HPD reported that at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 3-year-old boy had died at the hospital, making him the fourth death in this incident.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, the Honolulu Examiner’s Office identified two victims that have died in the New Year’s Aliamanu fireworks explosion: Nelie Ibarra, 58, and Jennifer Van, 23.

No information has been released regarding the third and fourth victim’s identities.

