Car with dog inside stolen during quick coffee shop stop, woman says

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A woman is left scrambling after she says her car, and her dog Sonic, were stolen in midtown Omaha on Saturday morning.

Alanah Nantell of Omaha told KETV she did a regular coffee run to Myrtle & Cypress. She said she left the car running because Sonic was inside.

“I took my keys with me and didn’t know that people could drive off with my car,” she said. “I just walked out, and my car was gone.”

Sonic is a tan and white pitbull mix with a large scar on his side. Sonic gets his name because the former stray was eating out of a Sonic trash can when he was found, Nantell said.

The car is a black Mazda CX50 with Nebraska license plate number “YGP 534.”

“My dog is, like, my life,” she said. “My mom died very suddenly in 2021, and he’s been with me the whole way — gone through a ton of stuff together — I’m just devastated to have him gone.It‘st, like, not an option to not get him back.”

She’s taken several steps to try to find Sonic and her car, including searching, putting up flyers, contacting animal shelters and towing companies, working with police, and having a post made on the Facebook page “Lost Pets of Omaha Area.”

“We’ve been out 12 hours every day,” she said.

She said she’s trying to track her car, but is having issues, and plans to call Mazda customer service on Monday morning.

“As long as they keep it running, I can’t track it from my app, and they haven’t turned it off since they got it,” Nantell said.

Nantell said getting her dog back, not the car, is her number one priority.

“I don’t need to ask any questions if you bring my dog back,” Nantell said. “I just want my dog.”

