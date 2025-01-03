Steep decline in apartment development signals deeper economic issues in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department reports permitting 63% fewer apartments in 2024 than they did in 2023.

The steep decline signals less developer interest in the Pikes Peak Region when it comes to building apartment units. However, experts say the number is deceptive.

The decline in permitting coincides with 3800 units coming online last year, mostly concentrated in downtown Colorado Springs. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department says about 1600 more are expected to come online next year.

"If we're still building some single-family and multifamily [units], that's great," Tatiana Bailey with Data Driven Economic Strategies said. "We're closing the gap. However, you know, the other side of that is that we're not really building enough affordable units."

The increase in supply could signal a saturation in the market, but Tatiana Bailey with Data Driven Economic Strategies says that developers are looking at other headwinds: steeper insurance rates, higher loan rates, and increasing construction costs-- all of which drive up the price of housing.