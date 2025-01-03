National Women’s Soccer League team coming to Colorado for record $110 million fee

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) 16th team is coming to Denver, Gov. Jared Polis announced in an X post on Jan. 2.

According to our Denver news partners, the city is expected to pay a record $110 million expansion fee, a report from Sportico states – a sum that's more than double the previous NWSL record for new teams and the largest expansion fee ever paid in U.S. women's sports.

Groups from Cleveland and Cincinnati were also finalists for the league's newest team.

"Colorado is a championship sports state and the best state in the nation for athletes to train and perform," Polis said. "I hope to see this team join this strong legacy of winning teams grown right here in Colorado. Sports bring us together and are a critical part of who we are as Coloradans, and I couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of having a new Colorado team to cheer for."