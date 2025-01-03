Missing Colorado hiker found dead after four-day search

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Following a four-day search, the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said Search and Rescue crews discovered the body of missing hiker Joel Tovar on Jan. 2.

Tovar went missing Sunday, Dec. 29. The caller who reported him missing told authorities that Tovar had made statements leading them to believe that he may be suicidal.

The same day, deputies located Tovar’s car at the trailhead to Horsethief Falls. They began searching for him on the trails from the trailhead and interviewing hikers they came across, but were unable to locate him. Search and Rescue was activated on Dec. 30 to expand the search.

Rescue teams, with the assistance of tracking dogs and a Blackhawk helicopter, searched for four days before discovering his body on Jan. 2.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff's Office

His remains were found approximately 400 feet to the southeast from Horsethief Falls on the western slope of Pikes Peak, high up on a steep rock formation, TCSO said.

The sheriff's office said a group of 15 Teller County and El Paso County Search and Rescue personnel, alongside two Teller County Deputies and the Deputy Coroner made their way up to Horsethief Falls to recover his body. They split up into three groups, with one at the base of the rock formation, one at the top and another with Tovar.

Before the remains could be moved, the coroner and a detective conducted an initial inspection for the investigation, TSCO said.

TCSO said once it was safe to do so, Search and Rescue members affixed ropes to lower the remains down the most challenging portions of the newly broken trail.

"Once it was safe to do so, the team at the top anchored ropes which they lowered to the team at the remains," "Demonstrating a great deal of care and respect, the team at the remains prepared them to be lowered and attached them to the ropes. While the top team controlled the ropes, the team with the remains accompanied them and controlled the descent to be captured and controlled by the team at the bottom."

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff's Office

Once the remains were removed from the mountain, the Coroner’s Office assumed responsibility for them to continue their investigation and to confirm the identity.

TCSO said Tovar's family has been notified that the remains have been recovered.

"The Teller County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to everyone that participated in the search and to the great many people that offered assistance," TCSO said in a Jan. 2 Facebook post. "And we would like to recognize the incredible efforts put forth by the Teller County and El Paso County Search and Rescue Teams to bring closure to this unfortunate incident.