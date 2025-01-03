Messages found in bottle off Massachusetts coast, but where they came from still a mystery

By Mike Sullivan

BEVERLY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A trip to a park in Beverly, Massachusetts for a bit of fun on the water ended with the discovery of messages in a bottle. Now the person who found it is trying to reconnect the letters with their rightful owners.

Doug Turnbull was wing foiling at Lynch Park when the wind died down. He was forced to swim to shore at a different beach than he set out from. As he dragged his gear through the sand, he stumbled upon the bottle.

“I could read that it said ‘I miss you all of the time,'” Turnbull told WBZ-TV.

The bottle was filled with several messages from various family members who were writing to a man named Ken. One of the writers was a man named Dan, along with two grandchildren named Jacob and Jordan. Another woman went by the nickname “Tootsie Roll.”

Some of the family members refer to Ken as “Bompy,” which may be what the family calls their grandfather. The letters also had artwork or photos that have smeared while in the bottle in the ocean.

“There’s a recent picture of the grandkids. You can see he is wearing a sharp bowtie,” said Turnbull trying to decipher the warped, color blended image. “It mentions that it is five years and not a day goes by that I don’t think of you, so maybe it’s the anniversary of his passing?”

Turnbull took the find to social media where people have been trying to help him find answers. One commenter thought they tracked down an obituary in North Carolina that may have matched the names involved. Turnbull made attempts to contact the family but is now second guessing the lead itself.

“I’d love to find the people who sent it,” said Turnbull. “It’s neat to see those emotions you think are only yours being had by people you have never seen before.”

