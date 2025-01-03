Dog and parents die in rollover crash after driver falls asleep at the wheel, children hospitalized

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says two people and a dog have died after a rollover crash on Highway 36.

CSP says their Jeep was heading north when it drove through the center grass median, rolled, and entered into the southbound lanes.

Troopers say they believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel. They also say the adult female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. Both were from Castle Rock and are now deceased.

The dog was transported to a vet but had to be put down due to its injuries, according to CSP.

According to CSP, their children, ages 11 and 16, survived the crash but were transported to the hospital.