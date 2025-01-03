Colorado Springs Utilities to replace water vault on Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Drivers should be prepared for road work along Academy Boulevard, as Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will begin a project to replace a water vault underneath the popular street.

CSU says that starting on Monday, Jan. 6, lanes on Academy Blvd. will be closed off so they can replace the water vault that was installed back in the 1960s.

"What that project will do is it rakes upstream pressure from about 300 down to 100. It goes through, a whole vault system with valves in it," said Kyle Schelhaas, Project Manager.

This project will be done in different parts from January 6th through the 19th. The left-hand lanes of both north and southbound Academy Blvd., between Flintridge Dr. And Meadowland Blvd., will be closed.

Then, from January 20th through July 2024 the road will be reduced to one lane southbound and two lanes northbound. Traffic will shift to the northbound side of the road, with many turns in the area affected.

The current system dates back to the '60s, which means this new water system will have current technology.

"We're also adding a flow meter to this setup up, which allows us to monitor how much water passes through the wall and helps us know, customer demands and then also help us to techniques in the future," said Schelhaas.

CSU said the goal is to continue doing these projects without impacting the water service of any customers.

Colorado Springs Utilities said this final phase will enhance the water system in this area for years to come.