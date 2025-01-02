U.S. Attorney, Deputy U.S. Attorney for District of Colorado resign

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The acting U.S. Attorney and Deputy U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado announced they are resigning later this month.

According to a release, U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch and Deputy U.S. Attorney Andrea Wang will vacate their positions no later than midnight on Jan. 25.

“I’ve been incredibly honored to serve the United States and the people of Colorado through over twenty-five years of work at the Department of Justice. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to work with my colleagues here and to lead this office,” said United States Attorney Matt Kirsch in a press release.

According to the release, Kirsch is moving positions to serve as First Assistant District Attorney with the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

After his departure, officials say First Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell will take his place.

Officials say President-elect Trump is expected to appoint a permanent person to the position in the coming months.