Pueblo PD makes arrest in Christmas morning homicide

today at 4:16 PM
Published 4:52 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Dec. 25, 2024, Christmas Day, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a call about an unconscious person on a sidewalk near the intersection of Acero Ave. and Himes Ave.

The PPD said responding officers discovered the man was actually dead and a homicide investigation was launched.

On Jan. 2, 2025, the PPD said the victim had been identified as 36-year-old Justin Sapeda. The department also reported that 36-year-old Joseph Rodriguez had been arrested for Sapeda's death.

According to the PPD, this was the 19th homicide in Pueblo in 2024.

No further information is available at this time.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

