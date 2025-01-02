Pueblo PD makes arrest in Christmas morning homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Dec. 25, 2024, Christmas Day, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a call about an unconscious person on a sidewalk near the intersection of Acero Ave. and Himes Ave.

The PPD said responding officers discovered the man was actually dead and a homicide investigation was launched.

On Jan. 2, 2025, the PPD said the victim had been identified as 36-year-old Justin Sapeda. The department also reported that 36-year-old Joseph Rodriguez had been arrested for Sapeda's death.

According to the PPD, this was the 19th homicide in Pueblo in 2024.

No further information is available at this time.