Pueblo Count Sheriff’s Office: Missing senior with demenita last seen in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching Thursday for a missing senior who has dementia.

According to the PCSO, Jim McCallum suffers from dementia and hasn't been seen since sometime Thursday morning. He does not have a phone or I.D. on him.

The sheriff's office said McCallum was last seen in Pueblo West near Hesperus Drive, off Swallows Road. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, and a cowboy hat.

If you see Jim McCallum or have any information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.