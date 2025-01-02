Mackenzie Junction reopen after rockslide prompts highway closures

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Transportation says that Mackenzie Junction is now reopen to vehicles traveling from Highway 165 to westbound Highway 96 after a rockslide closure.

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the road partially reopened on Dec. 31. Highway 96 is still closed from Mackenzie Junction to Wetmore. CDOT said vehicles traveling east on Highway 96 can also travel south on Highway 165 to Rye.

Roadways, including Highways 69 and 169 going both directions, were closed in the area after a rockslide on Sunday, Dec. 29, when officials cited ongoing safety concerns.

Courtesy: Sierra Wright

On Dec. 29, CCSO announced that the rockslide had resulted in a multi-day highway closure in order to allow a geologist inspection before crews entered the slide zone to begin cleanup. Specialized rockfall mitigation may also be needed, CCSO said.

Other alternate routes include: