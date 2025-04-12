HOT & windy day in Southern Colorado Saturday!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with near-to-record breaking highs of 85° for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo. We'll see gusts as high as 40 MPH for areas along I-25, and 60 MPH for the High Country, contributing to high fire danger today!

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. Breezy to windy with a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon/evening and cooler highs in the mid 70s to low 80s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains. Overnight lows return to the 30s in lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: It'll be partly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s to start your work week. We rebound to highs in the low to mid 70s for Tuesday. By Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower and highs warming up in to mid to upper 70s.