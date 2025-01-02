Mackenzie Junction is now partially open after rockslide closed it down

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- A rockslide that happened over the weekend and closed off the Mackenzie Junction is now partially open. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), due to its size, it may take some time for the highway to be fully open for drivers.

According to CDOT, it’s normal to see rock falls in the area but not this big.

"This we would term a rock slide. It's a little bit larger. And it's I mean, like a, you know, just a big section of the, of, the cut slope slides down into the, into the roadway," said Bob Group CDOT Geohazards Services Manager.

So, what caused this rockslide to happen? It turns out it could be a number of things.

“Typically when you get a big slope failure like this, there's likely moisture from melting snow involved. And also in this area, all rock has kind of preexisting fractures inside of it. And this was just a big slip along, one of those preexisting fractures in the rock face," said Group.

For several days you'll see crews removing rocks.

"They're they're actively clearing material out of there. And as they clear that material out, there is portions of the slope that are exposed. So we'll be reassessing those first ability as we go," said Group.