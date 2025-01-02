Law enforcement identifies man who rented Cybertruck used in Las Vegas explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to a law enforcement official, investigators believe the Cybertruck involved in the explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel was rented by a person named Matthew Livelsberger in Colorado Springs.

According to ABC News, detectives are still trying to ID the person who was behind the wheel during the incident, which may be difficult due to the extent of burns on the now-deceased driver.

Investigators tell ABC News that they believe the explosion was "intentional." They also believe Livelsberger, who rented the truck, served in the army.

Video from a Las Vegas news conference showed a load of fireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans, and camping fuel canisters in the back of the truck.

Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

ABC News has found that investigators are now following leads in at least 4 states as well as overseas, according to sources.