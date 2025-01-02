Skip to Content
House fire burning near Fillmore Street causes traffic delays on New Year’s Day

Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department says a structure fire broke out Wednesday night on Illinois Avenue, off the intersection of Fillmore Street and Hancock Avenue.

Just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 1, crews reported a "heavy body of fire" in a residential backyard that had spread to the home.

Courtesy: CSFD

The department subsequently issued a second alarm for the fire and asked the public to stay out of the area via X.

CSFD is asking the public to stay aware of crew members in the area at work, and says there will likely be traffic delays on Fillmore near where this happened.

Sadie Buggle

