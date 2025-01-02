CSPD searching for additional victims in sexual assault investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for potential additional victims in a sexual assault investigation involving a 69-year-old man.

According to CSPD, an investigation was initiated on Dec. 17, 2024, into a report of sexual assault on a child involving 69-year-old Terry Simerly.

CSPD said the investigation by detectives and the forensic unit revealed that Simerly engaged in sexual contact with three juveniles. An arrest warrant was obtained for Simerly for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and he was arrested on Dec. 26, 2024.

According to CSPD, the Crimes Against Children Unit believes there could be additional victims in Simerly's case.

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of Terry Simerly, you are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

In arrest documents, one of the alleged victims told law enforcement that Simerly rubbed his private parts and held his eyelids open while forcing him to watch pornographic videos. Arrest documents also indicated the alleged abuse involved children as young as 2 - 7 years old.

Further graphic details involving children and multiple victims were also described in the arrest documents.