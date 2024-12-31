Colorado eggs could cost you more in the New Year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting tomorrow, caged egg sales across Colorado will be illegal. A new law is going into effect that requires all large egg producers to sell cage-free eggs.

The new law impacts farmers with over 3,000 chickens. They had to allow room in the enclosures for the hens to fly, walk, eat, and drink freely-- unlike when they're locked in individual cages.

However, it's important to note that "cage-free" is not the same as free-range chickens.

The executive director of Colorado Egg Producers says cage-free eggs come with added costs, meaning consumers could be shelling out higher prices at the store.

"That's going to be about a 15-17% increase on a dozen of eggs," said Bill Scebbi.

Scebbi says this new law shouldn't affect the current egg shortage, which he says is tied to a nationwide outbreak of avian flu. He also adds that shoppers can't expect to see shelves fully restocked until about late March.