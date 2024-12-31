Wanted man arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl pills in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they arrested a man wanted on multiple felony warrants in Colorado Springs Sunday night.

According to CSPD, officers contacted 40-year-old Michael Rollins outside his residence at around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Rollins was wanted on three felony warrants for his arrest, including felony domestic violence-related charges reported on Dec. 15 and felony assault charges reported on Dec. 25.

Rollins initially evaded arrest, fleeing from officers and refusing to comply with their instructions, which is when officers deployed a taser and took him into custody.

When arresting him, officers found a loaded firearm, along with over 500 fentanyl pills on his person.

According to CSPD, in addition to the warrants, Rollins now faces new charges related to the arrest, including unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of weapons by previous offenders and resisting arrest. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.