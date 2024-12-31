Skip to Content
News

Wanted man arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl pills in Colorado Springs

MGN
By
Published 5:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they arrested a man wanted on multiple felony warrants in Colorado Springs Sunday night.

According to CSPD, officers contacted 40-year-old Michael Rollins outside his residence at around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Rollins was wanted on three felony warrants for his arrest, including felony domestic violence-related charges reported on Dec. 15 and felony assault charges reported on Dec. 25.

Rollins initially evaded arrest, fleeing from officers and refusing to comply with their instructions, which is when officers deployed a taser and took him into custody.

When arresting him, officers found a loaded firearm, along with over 500 fentanyl pills on his person.

According to CSPD, in addition to the warrants, Rollins now faces new charges related to the arrest, including unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of weapons by previous offenders and resisting arrest. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content