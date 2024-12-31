Parents of baby found abandoned on median Christmas morning charged with child abuse

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The biological parents of a one-month-old baby found abandoned on a median of a busy street are now facing misdemeanor charges.

According to our Denver news partner, on Dec. 30, the District Attorney in Colorado's 17th Judicial District formally charged 33-year-old Christina Thurman and 41-year-old Jarvis Simms with child abuse and reckless endangerment.

Simms was also charged with violating a protective order.

The two were arrested on Christmas after a baby was discovered alone in a busy Adams County intersection, strapped into a car seat and wearing only a diaper.

The woman who found the baby said she saw a couple arguing before the man walked to the median of Pecos Street near Highway 36, set down a car seat, and walked away.

The baby was taken to the Children's Hospital out of precaution. While there, court documents show urine tests came back positive for cocaine.

The baby has since been transferred to the custody of Human Services.