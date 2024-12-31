Colorado employment data deemed so unreliable officials are halting publication

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting in 2025, some access to Colorado employment data will come to a halt on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) website.

The United States Department of Labor operates the BLS site and it's a prime source for open information on state and national employment and unemployment data.

However, a notice by the BLS states that they are temporarily suspending the publication of Colorado employment, unemployment, and wage data.

BLS officials say they observed "data quality problems"/"unusual movements" after Colorado modernized one of their systems which collects unemployment insurance information.

"Without accurate Colorado employment levels, BLS will be unable to complete the 2024 benchmark process or to produce accurate monthly estimates for Colorado," said the BLS in a release.

The BLS says national data, like the yearly Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics report, will not include data from the state of Colorado, and nationwide data may be "marginally impacted."

"Pending resolution of these data quality concerns, BLS will resume publication of employment, unemployment, and wage data for Colorado as soon as practicable," read a statement from the BLS.