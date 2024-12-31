Skip to Content
California law enforcement seize baby spider monkey in DUI arrest

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KRDO) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials say officers had an unusual traffic stop on Monday night.

According to CHP, an officer stopped a Rolls Royce for speeding. When they pulled the car over, they found that the driver was allegedly under the influence, and in possession of a baby spider monkey and cannabis.

Source: CHP

Officers say they believe the cannabis was intended for sale.

Source: CHP

Meanwhile, the spider monkey was believed to only be about a month old. Officers say primates are illegal to own as pets in California. The baby monkey was passed over to Animal Control for care.

