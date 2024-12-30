WATCH: Viewer video of rockslide in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A rock slide at the intersection of Colorado Highway 96 and 165 closed down sections of both highways on Sunday. Officials say that closure will last days.

KRDO13 viewer Sierra Wright sent in a video which they say is of the rock slide.

The video shows layers of rock tumbling down near the end point of Highway 165.

The rocks start to tumble down lightly and slowly, but later in the video, a large mound of rock follows.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says the Colorado Department of Transportation is anticipating a multi-day highway closure to allow an inspection by a geologist to find out if the rock slide is stable before crews can enter the slide zone and begin cleanup.