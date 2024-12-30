Skip to Content
News

Teller County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing hiker

Pexels via Canva
By
New
Published 9:50 AM

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a missing hiker.

According to deputies, dispatch received a call on Sunday evening that a man named Joel Tovar had gone missing.

Deputies say they found Tovar’s car in the parking lot of Horsethief Falls Trail. Deputies say they searched the car, and inside they found hiking gear and a cell phone

Monday morning, Search and Rescue was activated to expand the search of the area. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content