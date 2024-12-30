Teller County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing hiker

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a missing hiker.

According to deputies, dispatch received a call on Sunday evening that a man named Joel Tovar had gone missing.

Deputies say they found Tovar’s car in the parking lot of Horsethief Falls Trail. Deputies say they searched the car, and inside they found hiking gear and a cell phone

Monday morning, Search and Rescue was activated to expand the search of the area. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Teller County Sheriff's Office.