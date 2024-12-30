New free shuttle from Leadville to Ski Cooper about to open

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KRDO) - A new free shuttle service from Leadville to Ski Cooper kicks off on Jan. 4, 2025.

The shuttle will run throughout the season on Saturdays and Sundays,

“We’re excited to offer this free shuttle service for the first time,” said Tourism Director Adam Ducharme in a press release. “Ski Cooper is just a short ride away, and this shuttle makes it easier for visitors to enjoy the historic charm of Leadville and the fantastic skiing at Ski Cooper, all without the hassle of driving and parking. This shuttle will allow residents and employees to access Ski Cooper from downtown Leadville.”

The shuttle will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with roundtrips every 30 minutes, though this could vary by traffic and conditions. The shuttle will take a short break for drivers from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The shuttle will pick up at the intersection of 3rd and Harrison Avenue in Leadville with service to the front of Ski Cooper, and vice versa.

Riders can take advantage of the program from Jan. 4 to April 6.